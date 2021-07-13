Boris Johnson must force social media giants to act after racist abuse of England stars: Yorkshire Post Letters

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

As I watched the missed penalties on Sunday in dismay, the thought crossed my mind that the players involved, despite their efforts over the past four weeks, would soon be receiving torrents of abuse from the “low-lifes” that inhabit the cesspools of social media; and so it has proved.

With freedom of speech comes responsibility – something that those with their posts of hatred and bile are able to avoid because of the anonymity of the process.

The social media companies are just not interested in solving the problem.

Despite their faux wringing of hands, their true attitudes are seen as they employ legions of lawyers to block any changes required of them.

After all, any restriction of their filthy trade will cost them money.

HM Government will be seen in a new light if it properly stands up to the companies, by giving them one month to bring forward proposals to ensure accurate registration of all users and a further five months to implement them. Failure to do so, would result in closure in the UK at least until compliance is obtained.

As has been seen during the pandemic, emergency powers can be obtained to prevent the companies from their inevitable stalling.

Come on, Boris, grasp the nettle. Show you are truly against racism by actions and not words. There’s no need to bend the knee, just do the right thing.

Let’s rid social media of this plague for ever.