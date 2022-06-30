Boris Johnson must resign to give Conservatives election chance - Yorkshire Post Letters

Following the two appalling results in the recent by-elections in Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton, surely now is the right time for the embattled Prime Minister to gracefully resign.

Michael Howard is the latest high profile person to advocate that the end of the road has been reached while the previously supportive Oliver Dowden has tendered his resignation.

While issues like Brexit, the Covid vaccination programme and the war in Ukraine have been very successful under his leadership, the partygate affair has damaged the honesty and credibility of Boris Johnson now beyond repair.

Boris Johnson.

With the General Election likely in 2024, it is now essential to replace the unpopular Mr Johnson before it is too late.

The domestic issues like the cost of living crisis exacerbated by rapidly rising fuel costs must be addressed and the rail strikes perpetrated by the greedy RMT must be ended.

The Conservative Party must return to its renowned policies and principles under a new leader or the prospect of a left wing coalition may be on the horizon.