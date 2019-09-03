Boris Johnson’s no deal stance is the only way to break Brexit impasse: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: David Allsopp, Lindrick.

I HAVE read with interest the articles (The Yorkshire Post, August 30) by Bill Carmichael and Rachael Maskell re Boris Johnson’s proroguing of Parliament. One is factual, eloquent and to the point. The other is hysterical, scaremongering drivel.

Anti-Brexit protesters clash with police outside Parliament.

MPs voted in 2017 to trigger Article 50. This meant that we leave the EU, deal or no deal. Europe then offered their “best deal” to Theresa May and our MPs turned this down on three occasions. Without no-deal being a realistic option, the EU will not offer an improved deal. The only way out of this mess is for Boris Johnson to continue to do his utmost to negotiate an improved deal, by a fixed date, that MPs are prepared to accept.

Should this not be forthcoming then those who lost a democratic vote over three years ago have to acknowledge that there is no alternative but to leave without a deal. The current impasse has been created by our MPs and the EU, not Boris Johnson or the general public.

From: Robert Bottamley, Thorn Road, Hedon.

RACHAEL Maskell, the MP for York Central, has asserted that ‘no one voted for their Parliament to be silenced’ (The Yorkshire Post, August 30).

York Central MP Rachael Maskell.

However the suspension is a counter-measure against Parliament’s own undemocratic behaviour. Rachael Maskell’s complaint against the suspension of democracy is all very well – but who first suspended it?

The MP goes on to recommend that our whole political system should be overhauled. For this, I suspect she would find: (i) considerable support among the general public; (ii) that the greatest opposition came from her Parliamentary colleagues.

From: Terry Wright, Bempton Lane, Flamborough.

WHY all this fuss over prorogation? It has all been done before by John Major and Michael Heseltine in 1997. How many more times do we have to go cap in hand, begging the EU for another delaying tactic and asking for another extension for further negotiations? We have had over three years and we still find our so-called democratic Parliament in a complete mess.

A EU flag is flown outside the Houses of Parliament.

From: Roy Turner, Upper Cumberworth, Huddersfield.

WELL done, Boris Johnson. Leave with no-deal on set date of October 31 is a major objective. Do not be swayed by misinformed comment and actions from MPs. Let them all resign. Make it happen. Two years down the line, you will be hailed a hero.