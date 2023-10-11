Boris Johnson showed he had a vision for transport projects compared to Rishi Sunak - Yorkshire Post Letters

It is remarkable how Conservative Prime Ministers rush to trash the ideas and works of their predecessors. Although I am no fan of Boris Johnson he showed real vision for transport projects. His support for High Speed 2 was an example.

That vision has now been thoroughly overturned by Rishi Sunak in a desperate bid to gain some popularity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decision leaves Britain with a high speed line linking London to Brussels and Paris but no chance of one to the North. What does that tell us about national priorities?

'Boris Johnson showed real vision for transport projects.' PIC: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

It is disingenuous to promise that HS2 funding will be diverted to projects elsewhere. Some of those road and rail projects have already been funded. And we've heard promises about Northern Powerhouse Rail before.

The trans-Pennine route upgrade connecting Manchester and York has been announced many times since 2011 and is nowhere near complete. Remember the decision to dual carriageway the A1 in north east England was recently delayed for another nine months. Yet that scheme was first promoted 15 years ago.