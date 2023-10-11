Boris Johnson showed he had a vision for transport projects compared to Rishi Sunak - Yorkshire Post Letters
It is remarkable how Conservative Prime Ministers rush to trash the ideas and works of their predecessors. Although I am no fan of Boris Johnson he showed real vision for transport projects. His support for High Speed 2 was an example.
That vision has now been thoroughly overturned by Rishi Sunak in a desperate bid to gain some popularity.
The decision leaves Britain with a high speed line linking London to Brussels and Paris but no chance of one to the North. What does that tell us about national priorities?
It is disingenuous to promise that HS2 funding will be diverted to projects elsewhere. Some of those road and rail projects have already been funded. And we've heard promises about Northern Powerhouse Rail before.
The trans-Pennine route upgrade connecting Manchester and York has been announced many times since 2011 and is nowhere near complete. Remember the decision to dual carriageway the A1 in north east England was recently delayed for another nine months. Yet that scheme was first promoted 15 years ago.
Maybe I am getting old and cynical but I can safely predict it won't be long before most of the projects mentioned by Rishi Sunak are quietly dropped or further delayed.