Boris Johnson was a victim of a media witch hunt - Yorkshire Post Letters

I wonder how many of your readers have, like me, thought that the media (especially the BBC) had a long term vendetta against Boris Johnson? Was it because of Brexit or perhaps he was a poacher turned gamekeeper?

I wonder also if they watched the ten o’clock news on Friday and thought that their suspicions were proven as they saw the unbridled glee on both the anchor’s face and those of her co-presenters as they reported on Mr Johnson’s resignation?

It certainly did give the game away.

Ten days ago the YP ran a story about a Swansea MP being suspended for inappropriate behaviour. I have yet to see the story run on BBC. Is that because he is part of Sir Keir Starmer’s group? You decide.

The enquiry run by Harriet Harman has the same smell of the witch hunt perpetrated by another Commons investigation about Yorkshire Cricket; and look what has happened to the former chairman of that.

He had stated Yorkshire were guilty even before the hearings began. I would find it hard to believe, based on previous impressions, that Ms Harman is as fair and objective as she is supposed to be. Hence, another Kangaroo Court.

In both instances, I do not know the full facts so cannot and do not claim to be in position to make judgement. In Yorkshire’s case, at the very least a Judicial level review is the only thing that will get near to the truth and resolve claims and counterclaims.

In the case of Mr Johnson, that is in train as part of the Covid enquiry, and it will be interesting to see how the review sees the situation and if they are brave enough to publish the outcome if it is in contravention of the opinion of the baying mob.

Mr Johnson was a breath of fresh air as Prime Minister. Yes, he did some stupid things but the media and social messaging reaction always seemed so over the top.

If you read a good biography on Churchill, you soon realise that had he been PM now, he would not have lasted six months and we would be speaking another language. For clarification, I am not saying that Mr Johnson is in the same league as the great man but simply comparing the differing environments.