Boris Johnson’s lies and Allegra Stratton’s snivelling are unforgivable – Yorkshire Post Letters

Boris Johnson's obfuscation over last year's Downing Street Christmas parties has led to the erosion of public trust.

THIS time last year, the rules for you and me were “You must not have a work Christmas lunch or party, where that is a primarily social activity”.

This time last year, many of us were unable to spend the festive period with our loved ones. People had loved ones in hospital, unable to visit them and for many, never saw them again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We all obeyed the rules, as the Government instructed us to do so. Meanwhile, the rule enforcers disregarded these rules, jovially quaffed on the finest food and fervently guzzled on top quality wine, laughing at you and me.

Boris Johnson's obfuscation over last year's Downing Street Christmas parties has led to the erosion of public trust.

The lies, the arrogance, the disdain for empathy and the continual disregard for the people they rule, continues day-by-day and as they have a huge majority, they will continue do whatever they want.

Now is not the time for tamely seeking apologies and moving on to the next corrupt story. This Government and those at the top need to be taken to task, the spotlight blinding them and more and more people opening their eyes to what we have in power. They laugh at us.

From: Andy Suter, Station Road, Ampleforth.

I REFER to your report (The Yorkshire Post, December 8) concerning the push to get the over 40s their booster jabs. You have to question what is going on with the roll out of boosters. My wife received hers in October and I received mine in early November. Today we both received texts and e-mails inviting us to contact the NHS to get our boosters. Is what was a well-run system becoming shambolic and a danger to people, say with dementia, from getting double dosed if records are not accurately maintained?

Boris Johnson's obfuscation over last year's Downing Street Christmas parties has led to the erosion of public trust.

From: Phyllis Capstick, Hellifield.

THE snivellings of Allegra Stratton alters absolutely nothing concerning illegal parties or gatherings at Downing Street. At that time, others were fined thousands of pounds for such breaches of regulations, yet they chose to please themselves, and they appear to have flouted their own rules. That proves to me how important they believe those rules to be.

From: Brian Buckley, Viking Road, Bridlington.

LAST Sunday ITV News said Omicron cases had gone up by 50 per cent (to 247) and on Tuesday it reported that the total had risen to 431 across the UK. Not making light of the new variant, but what percentage of the UK population is that? Don’t panic!