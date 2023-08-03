Both Conservatives and Labour are out of ideas and have resorted to sniping at each other - Yorkshire Post Letters

We are now in the run up to the next General Election. Every time I read a newspaper I see Sunak telling me what Labour will do and why it won’t work and also Starmer telling me what the Conservatives will do and why it won’t work.

This policy of knocking the other side has been with us for the last 20 years. The reason for it is that neither of them have any ideas of their own which they can put forward, stick with, and get elected with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A life long Conservative voter, I have concluded that Sunak does not appreciate basic Conservative values.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking to the media during his visit to Shell St Fergus Gas Plant in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, earlier this week. PIC: Euan Duff/PA Wire

Such values reward hard work whilst also displaying compassion. People come to the Conservatives when they gain an appreciation of what the values are.

Sunak went to Winchester, Oxford, and Stanford along the way he was an intern at Conservative Central office. He followed with a spell at Goldman Sachs.

Compare this career path with that of Keir Mather, recently elected MP for Selby. The only obvious difference is in ideological opinion, it would seem that the modern way to a career in politics is to have just enough experience in the real world to get past the selection committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What we need is people with experience of life and the ability to generate policies that by and large satisfy the majority of the population whilst not neglecting the rest.