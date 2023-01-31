Bradford academic is wrong to think everyone can achieve highly - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Roger Crossley, Silkstone, Barnsley.

The report by Laura Reid on Dr Muhammed Qasim's research into causes of crime was very interesting. I have huge respect for Dr Qasim's work and have much respect for him as a person. A lot to admire.

There is one area, however, where I have trouble, which relates to the rather unrealistic ambition which some people seem to think is possible to attain.

Don't get me wrong. There is nothing wrong with ambition and all the better for increased opportunity, but the main obstacle, I think, is down to numbers.

'Not everyone is able to be successful and law abiding'.

Put simply, there are just too many of us, for us all to be successful, happy, and, unfortunately, law abiding.

We are aware, I hope, that the proportion of successful footballers, athletes etc. is tiny compared to the number who aspire to be successful. Regardless, coaches, parents etc. will encourage and push for the ultimate prizes, resulting in some cases, in disillusionment and unhappiness.

Dr Qasim says, 'If someone like me can achieve an honour like this, (an MBA) then anyone can.'

I disagree with that. He is an exceptional person, but it is unrealistic to think that everyone can achieve those heights. There are too many people and too much competition.