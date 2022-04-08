I think that most residents of Bradford will have been appalled to read (The Yorkshire Post, April 6) that Bradford Council’s largely anonymous chief executive Kersten England was paid the most in Yorkshire with total remuneration of £228,350.

Considering that this lady, as well as the Council’s Labour leader Susan Hinchcliffe, have presided over several shambles in recent years, there

is surely no justification whatever for this amount of salary to be paid.

The city continues to be viewed as a dump by many who live there, and there is little evidence that this will change any time soon.

Indeed, only the opening of Bradford Live holds out any hope of progress.

Sadly many people decided years ago that trips into towns and cities would be better made elsewhere.

Bradford’s leaders should hang their heads in shame, but, of course, they are quite unwilling to do so and remain undeservedly in office.