Brexit alone must not define this general election and Boris Johnson – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: John Van der Gucht, Clayton Hall Road, Cross Hills, North Yorkshire.

SO we have the pre-Christmas treat in store in the shape of a general election, something which Boris Johnson with his Etonian ‘macho’ bluster has been craving. However, it is a gamble. He clearly believes in his campaigning skills and persuasive charm, so successful in the single issue Brexit campaign.

To what extent will Brexit determine the election outcome?

But he is not a details man, but it is the details of his ‘excellent’ Brexit deal which are going to be scrutinised, and may be found wanting. In addition he should not underestimate the groundswell of resentment against the Tory austerity policies implemented over the last nine years.

This is not a single issue campaign and Boris will have to defend his deal, and the policies of his predecessors as PM, from attacks on two fronts.

From: Nick Martinek, Briarlyn Road, Huddersfield.

SO we are to have a general election. But what is the point? As soon as the result is in, the losers will be able to demand a second people’s vote based on their view that we are uneducated, and that we didn’t know what we were voting for.

Perhaps we need a binding public declaration by Kirklees Labour candidates Thelma Walker, Barry Sheerman, Tracy Brabin and Paula Sherriff that this time they will honour our vote? At least they won’t be able to hide behind an all-Kirklees result, as they did for our referendum vote. But I won’t hold my breath.

From: Terry Palmer, South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley.

HERE we go at long last! Jeremy Corbyn has been dragged kicking and screaming to accept a general election. Our Labour politicians here in the North that had the largest Leave mandate but just ignored us. They no doubt will reap what they sow.

From: Barrie Crowther, Walton, Wakefield.

IN the forthcoming election a vigorous scrutiny of votes is needed to avoid people, especially students, voting twice. Every person eligible to vote in this country should be given a unique barcode on their voting card linked to a national database.

From: Shaun Kavanagh, Leeds.

THERE are far too many in Westminster who like to hear their own voices whilst saying little for the right reasons. Six hundred plus MPs who have totally disrespected the very people the allegedly represent.