Brexit folly and farce exposed by Dominic Cummings – Yorkshire Post Letters

Why did Dominic Cummings not speak out earlier over his Brexit misgivings?

SO if I’m guilty of “doom and gloom”, Mr R Chester (“Stop the gloom”, The Yorkshire Post, July 26), what are the solutions to the problems Brexit’s creating?

Just blaming the European Union for Brexit catastrophe, referring to the 1940s and repeating disproven vaccine supply claims doesn’t resolve anything.

Even Dominic Cummings the brains behind the misleading and divisive Boris Johnson-fronted Vote Leave campaign, now says anyone certain about Brexit “has a screw loose” and “it’s perfectly reasonable to say Brexit was a mistake”. Shame Mr Cummings didn’t get his Johnson puppet to say that in 2016.

This was Boris Johnson campaigning in the North ahead of the 2016 EU referendum.

I’m not as pessimistic as you suggest, Mr Chester. There are “sunny uplands” within sight. But to get there we need to leave Boris Johnson and Cummings behind, to head instead in a less antagonistic, more Europe-friendly direction.

The Labour leadership’s silence so far this year on all the damage of a Brexit that isn’t working is doing to Britain has disappointed many.

So, a commitment last week by Shadow Chancellor and Leeds West MP Rachel Reeves to negotiate for easier access for musicians and other artists wanting to tour Europe was a welcome, small step towards sunnier uplands. More please.

From: Mr M Allen, Luttrell Close, West Park, Leeds.

I FEEL that I must put pen to paper and stick up for our wonderful NHS staff.

The paltry pay rise that the Prime Minister has offered them is an insult to their skill and care during the days of the pandemic.

Does this man not realise that he may not be here today, after catching Covid at the start of the pandemic, if it wasn’t for the skill and care of the NHS? He is very good at giving his cronies a pay rise, but why not health workers?

I seem to remember Winston Churchill saying in 1940: “Never was so much owed by so many to so few.”

Three cheers for our NHS. Come on, let’s hear it.

From: Terry Palmer, South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley.

NOT so long ago most people were calling Dominic Cummings a bare-faced liar with his lockdown trip to Durham (Bernard Ingham, The Yorkshire Post, July 28).

Now he attacks Boris Johnson, for daring to sack him, these same people speak about him like a saint and now believe every word he says. What’s changed?