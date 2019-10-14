Brexit is a feeble excuse for any failure to share police information on criminals across EU – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Michael J Robinson, Park Lane, Berry Brow, Huddersfield.

In THE report of the arrests  of a gang of drug smugglers  (The Yorkshire Post, October 8), it was said the six Dutch conspirators were arrested with the aid of European Arrest Warrants.

It was claimed that if the  UK leaves the EU without a security deal, this tool will no longer be available to UK law enforcers.

This is presented that it as though it would just be a UK problem.

But do they not consider  how the continental forces  will function efficiently and quickly without access to the UK’s criminal data and surveillance records?

Perhaps the reciprocal exchange of information between the UK and the  EU forces of law and order  could be added to the list  of deals outlined in Lord  Peter Lilley’s essay (The  Yorkshire Post, October 7),  which will be in place  without fuss upon the eventual Brexit.

From: Phyllis Capstick, Hellifield.

BREXIT should have happened there and then, directly after the result of the referendum which was to Leave.

A group of Remain  politicians, headed by Theresa May, were not prepared to  get behind that democratic decision, and to work to  make the decision to leave  work.

None of the division of the people of this country would ever have happened.

We still live in a democratic country and democratic decisions must be adhered to, or we might as well capitulate.

From: Hilary Andrews, Wentworth Court, Leeds.

WELL I thought I’d heard of  most Brexit scares so I was  taken by surprise to read (The Yorkshire Post, October 9) that there might be a shortage of loo rolls due to our exit from the EU.

It looks like we’ll have to  go back to cutting up  squares of newspapers  and threading string through  to hold the pieces together.

At least it will be a good example of recycling!

From: Paul Morley, Ribblesdale Estate, Long Preston, Skipton.

If THE supply of toilet  rolls dries up with a no-deal Brexit it will at least give me  an excuse to buy The  Guardian.