Brexit is why Scotland wants independence – Yorkshire Post Letters

Boris Johnson on the local election campaign trail.

HILARY Andrews may wish that the EU was ‘defunct’ but this is hardly the case (The Yorkshire Post, May 1).

It’s not just Nicola Sturgeon who thinks that Scotland would be better off in the EU, 62 per cent of Scottish people voted Remain in the 2016 referendum on EU membership and the divisive, isolationist, anachronistic project that is Brexit explains why many Scots want to end the 300-year Union.

Even more so given the casual and callous way in which exclusively English Tory politicians have deprived people of all ages the social, cultural and economic life-enhancing opportunities offered by EU freedom of movement.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon is pushing for a second referendum on Scottish independence.

A little research shows that Westminster retains control over policy relating to illegal drugs. So Scotland still lacks authority to introduce innovative solutions to drug abuse in the way, for example, South Dakota could.

The Tory ‘Internal Market Bill’ sought to seize powers previously devolved and Boris Johnson ignored the Scottish Parliament vote to extend the transition period.

The UK has been a multi-national state since the establishment of the Scottish Office in 1885.

Readers might wonder how other countries manage without guidance from ‘we know best’ English Brexiteers.

Does Hilary Andrews think that Scots are incapable of a sensible determination of their own national future?

This is a textbook example of British Empire nostalgia cherished by many Brexiteers.

However Labour could potentially thwart independence by promising to re-join the Single Market and Customs Union, the Norway-plus model.

I’m intrigued as to why a correspondent who recently wrote so eloquently and personally of the opportunities for young people created by the late Duke of Edinburgh also supports the Tory version of Brexit with its inherent xenophobia?

From: Jas Olak, Vice Chair, Leeds for Europe, Riverside Way, Leeds.

THOMAS W Jefferson talks democracy and the 2019 general election but neglects to mention the Tories got only 43.6 per cent of the vote (The Yorkshire Post, May 1). The majority backed parties supporting a second referendum. An outdated election system meant Boris Johnson got the MPs necessary to push through a hard Brexit few are likely to have supported in a second referendum.