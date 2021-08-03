Bridlington’s critics should recognise positive aspects of resort – Yorkshire Post Letters

I WRITE in response to your online article about Bridlington now being ranked as ‘one of the most deprived places in Britain’ (The Yorkshire Post, July 29).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This portrayed a very negative image of Bridlington, via the words of a local councillor, and there appeared to be nothing positive that he had to say concerning the town.

Bridlington's status as a deprived coastal resort continues to prompt much debate and discussion.

Most towns and cities have problems with ‘bad guys’ and, if anything, I would say that Bridlington is better than most places I have lived.

The ‘bad guys’ always focus on families and individuals who have money and/or health problems, no matter whether they live in Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bradford, Bridlington, Brighton or even Harrogate and York.

That is why the police, along with other community organisations such as The Hinge in Bridlington, run various projects, often in conjunction with the local authority, to help the vulnerable.

The faith communities, including my local church, Christ Church, also run initiatives including the ‘Restore Hope Hub’ to help people in need and during the summer months ‘Beach of Light’ on South Beach, not far from The Bridlington Spa.

Bridlington's status as a deprived coastal resort continues to prompt much debate and discussion.

I have seen, and also read about, the positive new investments in the town from the leisure centre and the Gypsey Race Park to new shopping developments and new hotels, as the tourist industry has moved on from the old-fashioned B&Bs.

In addition, I have heard about the pro-active engagement of the local police in combating ‘county lines gangs’, who are the source of drug-related problems that often lead to anti-social behaviour and deprivation.

Both my wife and I are Yorkshire born, and we have lived and worked in the East and West Ridings of this county as well as in the West Midlands. I have also worked abroad.

We now live in Bridlington, and because of the town’s ‘deprivation status’, we were able to buy a large house, with a good-sized garden, within easy distance of both the shops and beach, also with fast broadband connection, for a very reasonable price.

Bridlington's status as a deprived coastal resort continues to prompt much debate and discussion.

An added bonus is that I can listen to Jazz FM on DAB+, which I would not be able to do in Scarborough, as well as to the town’s own local radio station, Bridlington Gold. Bridlington is a wonderful place to live, and this ‘Lobster Capital of Europe’ has many advantages including being easily accessible to neighbouring countryside as well as to the cities of Leeds, Kingston upon Hull and York.