Brilliant minds are capable of finding affordable solutions to the climate challenge - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Colin Jones, St Leonard, Exeter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brilliant minds love seemingly impossible tasks. Developing a Covid vaccine in months was said to be impossible, until it was achieved multiple times by different groups working their socks off.

Equally, but less visibly to most of us, teams from the great research establishments around the globe are working on solving another of humankind’s grand challenges. Harnessing the renewable energy from the sun, the moon and even the earth beneath our feet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazing things have already been achieved. Taking inflation into account, the cost of generating electricity from solar panels was $126 per watt in 1975 and reduced to $0.26 in 2022. That’s almost 500 times better and, looking back, it seems amazing that people even bothered given what now seems like a pathetic start. Now, solar is the world’s cheapest energy, so it’s good that they did.

Solar panels in a field. PIC: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

And there’s still innovation happening. More and more companies are delivering something called tandem solar cells that are even more efficient.

Long term, new amazing things will become a reality. One of many possibilities is carbon-based organic semiconductors which just got an exciting boost from an American research team. This offers the potential of cheaper solar energy that can even be “painted” onto curved surfaces. Such a technology could be integrated into buildings and vehicles, for example. This is some way off, but it’s just one of many developments announced daily in technical and scientific journals and some will be successful.