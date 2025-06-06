Bring King Charles III to Leeds next year to celebrate 400th anniversary of city charter: Yorkshire Post Letters

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On July 13, 1626 Charles I granted Leeds its first Charter of incorporation. This document has disappeared and the city retains the second charter (from Charles II) granted in 1662.

In July 1926 Leeds celebrated the Tercentenary of Incorporation “for the expression of our citizens’ pride in their heritage”. Events started on July 8 with an Organ Recital in St Barts and a Grand Military Searchlight and Torchlight Tattoo in Roundhay Park, and continued through a Pageant Day, a Citizens Day on the Saturday with bands in the major parks and a second Tattoo.

Thanksgiving Day on the Sunday with more band concerts and the welcome at the station of diplomats of “Overseas Dominions and of foreign nations”. A Special Shopping Day on the Monday involved open days at municipal facilities from the Electricity Works on Whitehall Road, the sewage works at Knostrop to the waterworks in Headingley as well as trade procession and more music.

King Charles III (C) arrives to visit Leeds Central Library and Art Gallery during an official visit to Yorkshire on November 8, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Oli Scarff - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Tuesday July 13 saw Charter Day itself and announced a Test Match at Headingley against Australia. Civic Day on the Wednesday, Industry Day on the Thursday, and Medical Charities Day on the Friday led up to an even more celebratory Carnival Day on July 17.

All of this was accompanied by a 256-page ‘Leeds Tercentenary Official Handbook’. Adverts for Leeds enterprises run through the book – Leeds Co-op had done over £4m in trade over the preceding year; Powolny’s in Bond Street, ‘the most modern restaurant and lounge in Yorkshire’ offered luncheon for businessmen, an afternoon Tea Dansant and evening entertainment; while on page 174 a stocking clad ladies leg advertises the ‘Salon of Beauteous Hosiery’ that was Henry Playfair on Briggate.

The text in between summarises the history of the city and boasts about the municipal achievements of the city, the supply of gas, water and electricity with 39,000 households connected by 1926; the markets; the roads including the part finished ring road; housing with over 7,000 municipal properties built since the war; the tramway with over 11 million passengers in 1925; an education service noted as costly but ‘at least as thorough and efficient as any city in the land’.

Born in 1925 my mother will have benefited from all this and from the health service that oversaw her delivery. University, parks, cleansing, keeping the peace and so on, a municipal committee for each one chaired by a locally elected councillor or an alderman.

Leeds cannot boast the same now: the committee system is gone and Government cutbacks show how centralised services have become, with the inefficient and costly hand of private companies on the services the city used to be proud to provide.

The trams are gone, and cars dominate the roads, schools and colleges and the land with them have been handed to private business. But Leeds can still boast of its vibrancy, its music and entertainment, its industries, its place in the nation as the second largest municipality.