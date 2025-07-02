Britain needs to impose sanctions on Israel for war crimes in Gaza - Yorkshire Post Letters

Mike Baldwin, Raven Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield.

With the world distracted following the illegal bombing of Iran by Israel and the USA, the killing in Gaza continues. The deaths increase almost daily with Israeli forces killing those endeavouring to access food from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation - the secretive Israeli, USA-backed organisation which started operating last month following the blockade of aid distribution by the United Nations Aid Agency (UNRWA ) in March.

The UNRWA Commissioner-General stated: “It is now the new routine to shoot and kill desperate and starving people while they try to collect little food from a company made of mercenaries”, adding that “Inviting people to their death is a war crime.”

The total number of deaths at the time of writing is 54,677, with 450 reported as killed and thousands more injured in the previous three weeks.

At the end of May, the UNICEF Regional Director said: “Since the end of the ceasefire on 18 March, 1,309 children have reportedly been killed and 3,738 injured. In total, more than 50,000 children have reportedly been killed or injured since October 2023. How many more dead girls and boys will it take? What level of horror must be livestreamed before the international community fully steps up, uses its influence, and takes bold, decisive action to force the end of this ruthless killing of children?”

UNICEF reported that more than 5,000 children were diagnosed with malnutrition in Gaza in May. It continued, stating that if fuel is not allowed into Gaza for the water system within weeks, children will die not just of malnutrition but of thirst.

On 19 May, in a joint statement with France and Canada, the British Government stated: “If Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete actions in response.”

The only subsequent 'concrete action' has been the sanctioning of two far-right Israeli Government Ministers who have repeatedly incited violence against Palestinians. The lamentably ineffective 'sanctions' consist of banning them from entering the UK and the freezing of any assets in the UK.