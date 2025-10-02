Britain should emulate Switzerland and make financial services its bedrock - Yorkshire Post Letters
Instead of struggling to maintain our former status as an influential broad-front world country, Britain should emulate others such as Switzerland, and concentrate upon our financial services industry to make this the bedrock of our future. There will always be a need for money and the services surrounding it.
The City of London already provides 22 per cent of UK GDP, and is at the heart of our prosperous South East, which has become increasingly detached from the rest of the UK. Indeed, since our de-industrialisation, the rest of the UK has no part in the lives of most London and Home Counties residents and businesses.
London's GDP for 2023 was £618bn, which accounted for 22.3 per cent of the UK's total GDP, according to the Office for National Statistics. As a region, the south-east produces a quarter of the entire UK's economic output.
This trend should be pursued on a UK basis and financial services in the form of providing a home for money on a global scale should be our aim for the future.
The care and management of money - whatever its source - will always be in demand and would bring north and south together again as a jointly productive nation.