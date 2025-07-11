Britain still has fantastic engineers that can help the country export - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Geoff Wilson, Forest Crescent, Harrogate.

I had to check on my calendar that it was not April 1 on reading the opinion of the Editor of The Economist on manufacturing being a relic. My second reaction was to question his suitability for this job.

I have worked in the manufacturing industry all my life starting with a five year apprenticeship in Electrical & Electronic Engineering in the South East.

Co-incidently I read today that the Government has cut the support for Level 7 apprenticeships despite the much heralded Government policy to increase manufacturing. Such are the brilliant brains of the MPs and Civil Servants who attempt to run this country.

People watching 'JCB Dancing Diggers' during the first day of the Balmoral Agricultural Show. PIC: Niall Carson/PA Wire

My first job was in the computer industry, which we led at the time. I then moved to the semiconductor industry for 14 years during which time the company produced only the second 16 bit microprocessor (currently the norm is 64 bits), supplied the Hughes Aircraft Company in the States with thousands of Photcells for power generation on satellites and the world’s first visible light emitting diodes.

All of these important developments have been discarded leaving the Chinese to lead in the field. Why the company responsible for these innovations finally closed down is a whole different, unedifying story.

I then moved to a small company which was led by an MD with minimum qualifications (ONC) but a brilliant engineer and during this time this small company was responsible for some very advanced developments in for example the automation of some important aspects of the manufacture of jet engines amongst other things.

I then decided to strike out on my own and worked with a number of small companies in the North who, for their size, exported a wide range of high value machinery to countries around the world.

At this time I realised that the one thing they seemed to have in common was shortage of cash. I came to appreciate the problems the production engineers had in ensuring that machines went out on time to maintain cash flow.

There are still a wide range of engineering companies who sell high value machinery to customers all over the world simply because they are the best. For example in the present context of wars being waged around the world one has only to see on TV news the sign JCB clearing the the results of the bombing to realise how important manufacturing is to the UK.

What is needed is the full support of the Government in financial advice, selection of representatives in countries who could be customers and other backup services.

Not some tired Civil Servants approaching retirement but enthusiastic people with a technical background. We can never ever approach even the level achieved between the wars, for example, but we can increase significantly the share of the market which we have at present.

We still have excellent and enthusiastic engineers who can make a major difference to exports.

One of the problems with the engineering profession is the misuse of the title engineer. A lot of people confuse us with the man who comes round to mend your washing machine or tumble dryer who, talented though he might be in his limited field, is not an engineer.

It is, however, not only engineers who are required but also well trained fitters. I have had the privilege of working with some highly skilled practitioners in this field, and we need to encourage today's young men and women to join these very respected ranks.