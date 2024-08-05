From: Geoff Wilson, Forest Crescent, Harrogate.

Your correspondent David Boyes (YP, July 11) hits the nail on the head in stressing the need to encourage the UK engineering industry to lead the way in reducing the mountain of debts in which the country is mired.

The present state of the UK has been blamed on a number of causes depending on the view of the person expressing their point. Many of these take their starting point as the election of the Conservative government in 2010, others the election of Margret Thatcher in 1980.

However, I believe that the current state of the UK has its foundations in the 1960s and can be traced back even further to the end of the 19th century.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves and Shadow chancellor Jeremy Hunt walk through the Member's Lobby of the Houses of Parliament in London after hearing the King's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

We are effectively broke and we have arrived at this situation because we no longer produce the goods that people and other countries want to buy. The government is reduced to shuffling the same set of worn out cards instead of investing in a new pack.

I am sure that most will agree that we are in the age of technology. Yet when we look at those who represent us in Parliament how many have even a passing knowledge of any form of science or engineering let alone practical experience?

This also applies to those whose job it is to carry out the policies of the government i.e. the Civil Service.

The founder of the Ferranti Company, Sebastian Ferranti, had by the age of 22 designed and built the Deptford Power Station in the late 1880s its generators and distribution system, said (probably tongue in cheek) that the only people fit to run a technical company were scientists and engineers.

It has also been said that until that time the highest that the man who kept the books could aspire to was chief clerk. When this barrier was broken down marked the time when things started to go wrong!

The more control the money men exerted since breaking through the glass ceiling has been coincident with the decline in UK manufacturing beginning slowly at first but accelerating since the 1960s.

No one governing party can be blamed more than another for this decline though it was particularly bad in the 1970s when the TUC effectively ran the country and the pay policy at the time was 'beer and sandwiches at No10 followed by a pay rise'.

This coupled with the activities of Red Robbo in the car industry and such ludicrous inter union disputes as 'who flicks the string' in the shipbuilding industry played a significant part in the loss of these industries. These only made for a more significant decline. Other industries also suffered from similar stupid problems. These in no small way were compounded by sometimes confrontational management.

Another significant moment was when Margeret Thatcher deregulated the stock market. I am sure that many people can recall the unedifying scenes shown on television where the main motivation seems to be the desire to accumulate as much personal wealth as possible in the shortest time.

More recently came the Bank crash where those who were supposed to be the height of financial probity were found wanting. This was the final proof that the City of London’s 'Magic Money Tree' is dead. There are also signs that the City may be losing its attraction with a small and possibly increasing number of companies delisting.