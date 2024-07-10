Broadcasters showing disdain for regular viewers with wall-to-wall Euros coverage - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: C J Ball, Hove Edge, Brighouse.

I enjoy sport on TV, but am I alone in feeling insulted by the disdain currently shown by both BBC and ITV for their usual viewers?

Because they have paid so much for the TV rights, both have chosen to replace whole evening schedules with Euro 24 football coverage. This has been done using the main channels, when they could equally have used BBC2 and ITV2.

Further, to maximise their return, they assign a three + hour slot for a match taking half that time, the rest being used for overpaid pundits to explain the workings of the Slovenian midfield or similar essential content.