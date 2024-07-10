Broadcasters showing disdain for regular viewers with wall-to-wall Euros coverage - Yorkshire Post Letters
I enjoy sport on TV, but am I alone in feeling insulted by the disdain currently shown by both BBC and ITV for their usual viewers?
Because they have paid so much for the TV rights, both have chosen to replace whole evening schedules with Euro 24 football coverage. This has been done using the main channels, when they could equally have used BBC2 and ITV2.
Further, to maximise their return, they assign a three + hour slot for a match taking half that time, the rest being used for overpaid pundits to explain the workings of the Slovenian midfield or similar essential content.
Finally, to compound the disdain, this week for the semi-finals, they choose to show the same match at the same time on each channel, and the regular viewer can again go hang.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.