Build flyover at Armley Gyratory to cut jams – Yorkshire Post Letters

WHILST sitting in the usual traffic approaching the Armley Gyratory in Leeds, it got me thinking about the time 40 years ago when I worked in the Sultanate of Oman in the Middle East.
I sat in a similar traffic jam on the main Seeb Airport road which had half a dozen roundabouts connecting it to the capital Muscat. Even then the authorities realised that multi-roads approaching a roundabout (even controlled by traffic lights) does not work.
They removed them and built flyovers. The immediate effect was to get rid of traffic jams and halve the time to the capital.
We have a golden opportunity now that the gasometers have been removed to allow additional space to accommodate this at Armley Gyratory. We could even have the money available by getting rid of plans for more cycle lanes.
From: Alistair Ryan, Pudsey.
INSTEAD of this obsession with cycle lanes, when will Leeds City Council employ someone who understands how to operate traffic lights so they don’t unduly limit the flow of traffic?
They could begin at the Armley Gyratory where the delays are made worse each day by the council’s lack of expertise and leadership.
