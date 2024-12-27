Businesses see the opportunities in Net Zero, why can’t right wing politicians? - Yorkshire Post Letters
I’m surprised that so many right-wing politicians sneer at Net Zero. A report co-written by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) says the UK’s net zero economy grew by 9 per cent in 2023, in stark contrast to growth in the national economy overall which was 0.1 per cent.
The CBI says net zero would not only bring an economic boost, but also cut energy costs for households and businesses and ensure the UK’s energy security. Clean Green businesses and jobs are the future and are massively boosting growth.
Reform UK says the UK should adapt to climate breakdown rather than work to reduce it. But a report by the central banks says that climate breakdown will slash global growth by a third, and even that might be an underestimate.
Global investors managing $32 trillion issued a stark warning to governments at the United Nations, demanding urgent cuts in carbon emissions or the world faces a financial crash several times worse than in 2008. The investors included some of the world’s biggest pension funds.
When global investors, central banks, and business are pleading for Net Zero, it’s odd that right wing politicians, who are normally so economically pragmatic, go selectively deaf.
Since 2019, Reform UK has accepted £2.3m from fossil fuel interests, climate deniers and polluters according to researchers. The Conservatives have received £8.4m. Has this influenced their policies? Is democracy for sale?
