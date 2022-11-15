Buying fracked gas shows Rishi Sunak's failure to exploit our own reserves - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dick Lindley, Altofts, Normanton.

'I was astounded to read that our new PM Rishi Sunak is negotiating a major purchase with the US Government to obtain fracked gas from US gas sites.' PIC: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

I was astounded to read that our new PM Rishi Sunak is negotiating a major purchase with the US Government to obtain fracked gas from US gas sites.

It seems like economic fiscal insanity to purchase fracked gas from the US when we have huge amounts of the said gas under our feet just waiting to be extracted, and to compound this insanity Rishi has also announced that there will be no fracking allowed in the UK, completely reversing Liz Truss’s policy to start fracking again.

I have no idea what the cost of Rishi’s deal with the US oil and gas producers will cost our cash strapped nation, but to buy US gas when we have millions of cubic feet of gas beneath our feet in England just waiting to be extracted, leaves me almost speechless.

I understand that the PM is a very successful entrepreneur and so I am absolutely certain that he did not acquire his great wealth by making idiotic financial decisions like the one he is making in this instance.

I am amazed that pressure from the Nimbies, the green brigades and the climate control fanatics would be of such importance that the PM has had this crazy idea to purchase fracked gas from the US or indeed to purchase gas from any foreign nation rather than exploiting our own home produced gas.

No doubt this deal with the US will cost each of us an exorbitant amount of money in addition to our already expensive heating bills.

For this we thank Rishi, the Green brigades and the Climate control fanatics.