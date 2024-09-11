Calderdale councillors need to change their own lifestyles instead of banning meat on council premises - Yorkshire Post Letters
Calderdale Council is to ban meat from being eaten on council premises in order to save the planet from climate change.
The land where most of our livestock overproduced and most of our milk is completely unsuitable for anything else.
This includes land from Cornwall, most of Wales, right up the West country to Inverness Scotland.
Because the terrain is completely unsuitable for arable farming. There are those out there who would like to see Bracken, Bramble and Gorse all over it i.e. rewilding. The consequences of this are beyond imagination when the summer wildfires came as they most certainly would.
I would like to know how many of these councillors will be going on holiday this year on decadent, frivolous, unnecessary foreign holidays by aeroplane, the biggest polluters by a huge margin.
How much foreign food will they buy, i.e. cut flowers from Columbia, green beans from Kenya and even bottled water from Switzerland.
If they have genuine concerns about climate change the latter is where they need to start.
