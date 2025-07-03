Calling the present government Labour is an insult to the principles on which the party was founded - Yorkshire Post Letters
Those who have long memories will not be surprised at Labour's attacks on the most vulnerable. The Benefits Bill is nothing new and follows a recognisable path set by Blair when he came to power in 1998. Blair, the one who deceived the public over “weapons of mass destruction” took us into the Iraq war.
However those were the days before social media and wide use of the internet and when mainstream Establishment controlled media dominated propaganda output.
Blair’s first act, carried out subversively, was to cut both benefits and services to the disabled. Whilst at the same time with equal subversion began privatising the NHS.
Calling the present government Labour is an insult to the principles on which it was founded. It is led by a fully paid up member of the Establishment. “Sir” Keir Starmer no less and almost certainly guided from the shadows by Blair.
This country indeed needs “change” as stated in Labour’s fraudulent election manifesto. And it’s “change” at the very top that is needed. Reform of democracy.
The Benefits Bill is just the visible manifestation of our morally corrupt government and we are immersed in evil which profits from death and destruction.
I beg and pray that people’s eyes are fully open to how we are being led to mass inequality and control by our billionaire Establishment and Monarchy. And don’t forget or forgive at the ballot box. Or be nervous of radical alternatives.
