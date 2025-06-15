Callum Simpson showed himself to be Yorkshire gentleman by taking beaten opponent out in Barnsley: Dan Jarvis
It’s often said that boxing is a sport for gentlemen. Well, Barnsley boxer Callum Simpson certainly proved this to be the case. Last weekend, at Barnsley Football Club's Oakwell Stadium, Callum defeated his Italian opponent Ivan Zucco and became the European super middleweight champion.
The next day, Callum took his opponent out for lunch in Barnsley. He said he wanted to show Zucco that Barnsley was better than Rome — this is certainly true, and I encourage all readers of this paper to come to Barnsley and see for themselves!
Callum displayed true Yorkshire grit. He's a sporting inspiration, great ambassador for Barnsley and Yorkshire, and a true gentleman. Well done Callum.