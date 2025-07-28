Can we talk about marginalisation of Christians in Muslim countries? - Yorkshire Post Letters
Qari Asim makes some important points in his article about the legacy of the 7/7 terrorist attacks (The Yorkshire Post, July 12). It is clearly wrong to smear Muslims for the atrocious activities of crazed extremists, who he condemns. Initiatives to promote honest dialogue and deepen understanding between faith communities are to be welcomed. Also unhelpful is Antisemitic prejudice based on the sad events in the Middle East, and anti-Christian rhetoric as a response to the crimes of abusers who worm their way into churches.
Qari Asim is an influential advocate for his faith, and a key member of a group advising the Government on a definition of “Islamophobia”. He states that Islam “is a faith rooted in peace, justice and mercy.”
Muslim friends certainly embody these values. But this does not square with the intolerance towards other faiths shown by governments in many Muslim majority countries. For example, in Saudi Arabia no churches are allowed. In Algeria Protestant churches have been closed and sealed by the police. In Pakistan non-Muslims are treated as second-class citizens in the workplace, where filthy and dangerous jobs, such as clearing sewers, are reserved for them.
In Iran Christian worship in the Farsi language is illegal. Secret house churches are raided and worshippers sentenced to lengthy prison terms.
Perhaps Qari Asim could respond with his thoughts on this subject. Would he support setting up advisory groups in such nations to determine a definition of “Christophobia”?
