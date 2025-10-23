Cancellation of Malton events will impact small businesses - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Ms Amanda Cullum, West Heslerton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I write to you regarding the recent and unexpected decision of the Fitzwilliam estate to cancel a number of events in Malton.

This includes the monthly food markets, the Festival of Christmas and the annual Malton 10k. All of these events, loved or loathed, brought incredible footfall to our town. This had benefits, not just for the stall holders, but also the surrounding small shops, bars and restaurants which would all see a valuable upturn in business during these events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No actual statement from Fitzwilliam has ever been published, however, increasing costs have been cited in a number of articles in our local press.

Malton town centre pictured in 2010. PIC: Gerard Binks

The loss of these events can only spell problems for our small town where the independent businesses already struggle to make ends meet.

The proprietors of the Derwent Arms in neighbouring Norton are making a concerted effort to work with local businesses and small traders to establish an alternative market which I only hope will receive great support from the public. At the same time, the greengrocer who manages the weekly Saturday market is advertising for stall holders.

If both of these independent businesses can make a success of their own organised events, in conjunction with our local council, then why can an affluent estate not do the same?