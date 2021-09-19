Car headlights and deceptive dangers – Yorkshire Post Letters

What should be done about defective car headlights?

I VERY much agree with your recent article regarding driving without the correct lights, or no lights.

My late father was always a stickler, commenting about a car passing with a faulty light.

While modern technology, “bulb out” warnings and auto lights should alleviate the problem, I think daytime driving lights add to the problem.

Before having a car with fully automated lights, there have been a number of occasions when, starting up in the dark, particularly if facing a wall or garage door, the brightness of the front daytime lights has given the false impression the lights are on.

This is why I believe many people are setting off with front daytime driving lights only and no rear lights as they have been deceived.

Sometimes technology does not always help in the way it was intended.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

WHERE does it say in the Highway Code that it is acceptable for cyclists to wear dark clothing at night without working lights on their bike?

Time for the police to impose spot fines on those riders who put their safety, and that of other road users, at needless risk.