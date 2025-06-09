Carbon capture is not the answer to making The Humber a clean energy powerhouse: Yorkshire Post Letters
Melanie Onn’s article (Carbon capture is a game-changer, 29 May) paints a hopeful picture of economic renewal through the Viking Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project – but it rests on flawed assumptions.
Far from being a climate solution, Viking would tie the Humber region to decades more fossil gas use. With North Sea gas rapidly declining, Viking would depend on imported Liquified Natural Gas (LNG). Even if the carbon capture technology works perfectly – which history tells us is rare – it will only address around a third of the emissions.
The rest, largely methane leaks from gas extraction and shipping, will escape into the atmosphere before even reaching the Humber region. A 2024 scientific study confirms this: most emissions from imported LNG occur long before it reaches the gas power or blue hydrogen plant.
Locking in new fossil fuel infrastructure under the guise of “clean growth” risks wasting hundreds of billions in public subsidies while better solutions – like electrification, renewables, and energy efficiency – go underfunded. These alternatives cut emissions more, cost less, and create more jobs.
Retrofitting homes, building renewables, expanding the grid, scaling up green hydrogen from electrolysis – all these create jobs now, with real emissions cuts and real energy security. And rather than directing public money offshore into gas company coffers, this would inject money into local communities.
The Humber can be a clean energy powerhouse. But it won’t be unless we invest in technologies that are genuinely zero-carbon – not fossil-based lobbyist-led workarounds that threaten to derail climate progress.
