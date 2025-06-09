Carbon capture is not the answer to making The Humber a clean energy powerhouse: Yorkshire Post Letters

Ellen Robottom, Kings Road, Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melanie Onn’s article (Carbon capture is a game-changer, 29 May) paints a hopeful picture of economic renewal through the Viking Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project – but it rests on flawed assumptions.

Far from being a climate solution, Viking would tie the Humber region to decades more fossil gas use. With North Sea gas rapidly declining, Viking would depend on imported Liquified Natural Gas (LNG). Even if the carbon capture technology works perfectly – which history tells us is rare – it will only address around a third of the emissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rest, largely methane leaks from gas extraction and shipping, will escape into the atmosphere before even reaching the Humber region. A 2024 scientific study confirms this: most emissions from imported LNG occur long before it reaches the gas power or blue hydrogen plant.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves takes the stage after the speech of Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband during a visit to a manufacturing facility in Chester. The Government has pledged nearly £22 billion funding to develop projects to capture and store carbon emissions from energy, industry and hydrogen production. Picture: Darren Staples/PA Wire

Locking in new fossil fuel infrastructure under the guise of “clean growth” risks wasting hundreds of billions in public subsidies while better solutions – like electrification, renewables, and energy efficiency – go underfunded. These alternatives cut emissions more, cost less, and create more jobs.

Retrofitting homes, building renewables, expanding the grid, scaling up green hydrogen from electrolysis – all these create jobs now, with real emissions cuts and real energy security. And rather than directing public money offshore into gas company coffers, this would inject money into local communities.