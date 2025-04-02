Carbon capture presents huge investment opportunities for Yorkshire - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Ron Firth, Campsall.

It was very interesting and encouraging to read the 'Saturday Essay' (15/03) written by Mike Maudsley, CEO of 'enfinium', the Company which has developed the Ferrybridge Power Station site to run a pilot since last September proving the viability of carbon capture on an energy-from-waste facility.

The results of that pilot are very encouraging in combining the practical use of the vast tonnage of waste going into land fill sites being used to produce significant amounts of low carbon energy to provide home grown and reliable electrical energy and heat.

It has been recognised for some time that, as a fast growing country with an ever- increasing population, and limited land resources, we will need such schemes to help us, not only to reach our net zero targets but be more self-sufficient as a country.

A sunrise behind Drax power station near Selby. PIC: James Hardisty

We should be helped in this if Drax and other energy suppliers are successful with their own carbon capture schemes.

With Nuclear, off-shore wind, and solar farms, which must not take up valuable agricultural land, particularly in the eastern side of the country which provides a high percentage of our food. This land must not be sacrificed by Ed Miliband or any other Minister for any other usage. As a country we need to be as self sufficient as possible in food as well as in energy especially with the Northern hemisphere being involved in major conflicts.