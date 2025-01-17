Cathedral plans have left Ripon a divided city with entrenched views on both sides - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Andrew Gammack, Whitcliffe Avenue, Ripon.

As a Ripon resident, it is apparent to me that we are a city divided at present. I refer of course to the submitted plans for the Cathedral Annex.

Both sides seem completely entrenched in their views (The YP, December 14, 2024). Whatever the eventual outcome of the Planning Committee’s decision, there will be one very unhappy cohort of people.

I recognise the need for better facilities for the Cathedral, in particular for the choir. I am also not averse to there being a café as part of the plans.

Ripon Cathedral in 2024. PIC: Gerard Binks

However, I don’t agree with the site of the proposed annex, given that several mature trees will have to be sacrificed. Large trees in a public space in the centre of a city should be cherished.

There are buildings of little architectural merit immediately to the south of the Cathedral which would become redundant were this annex to be built.

My alternative proposal is that these buildings be demolished and the annex sited in their place.

