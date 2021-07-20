Channel 4 sale would not benefit region – Yorkshire Post Letters

West Yorkshire mayhor Tracy Brabin is opposed to the sell-off of Channel 4?

WHETHER West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin is right that the proposed Channel 4 sell-off is “politically motivated”, I cannot say, but reading through the Government’s consultation paper there is little logic in their thinking.

Channel 4 is currently a nice little earner for the Government.

With an important base in Leeds, it’s now a great contributor to the Yorkshire economy. It commissions work from many independent producers, something the Government should be supporting.

Jon Snow has been a mainstay of Channel 4 News.

A likely purchaser would be American without any commitment to Yorkshire or independent producers.

These proposals should be quietly dropped.

From: Jarvis Browning, Fadmoor, York.

WHY on earth does this Government want to sell Channel 4 when it’s giving them a good return in profits and isn’t broken?

Can they not learn from the mistake when they sold East Coast Main Line only to buy it back and renamed it the LNER?

There’s more pressing things to sort out other than this.

On the same subject, sad to see Morrisons being taken over by a foreign company, no longer a Yorkshire product. Sir Ken Morrison will be turning in his grave.