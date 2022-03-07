Channel 5’s Traffic Cops; no excuse for scruffy police officers with facial hair and ‘man buns’ say ex-officers – Yorkshire Post Letters

Are today's police officers too scruffy? One reader's verdict on the Traffic Cops TV series has prompted debate and discussion.

I DO so agree with Peter Hyde about the way police officers are turned out these days (The Yorkshire Post, March 4) on Channel 5’s Traffic Cops.

In my time in the Met we wouldn’t have been allowed out on the streets looking the way some of them do now.

It can hardly inspire confidence in the public if someone turns up on their doorstep to help them looking like they dressed in a hurry in the dark. As for beards and ‘man buns’, we had short, tidy hair for a reason – nothing for someone to grab hold of in a fight.

The Channel 5 series Traffic Cops is prompting much debate and discussion.

If you did want a moustache, you had to grow it whilst on holiday so it had got past the scruffy, unshaven stage before you were back on duty.

However, you only have to look at the sorry state of today’s senior management to see that pride in one’s vocation doesn’t cascade down from the top!

From; Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

I DISAGREE with Peter Hyde – Traffic Cops reveals how the police protect us from dangerous and lawbreaking drivers. He should be concerned about the very lenient sentences given to serious offenders. That’s the scandal, not facial hair.