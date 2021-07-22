Chris Whitty’s integrity over virus is beyond reproach – Yorkshire Post Letters

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (Covid-19).

MAY I congratulate GP Taylor on reaching his mature years without needing to walk around wearing spectacles, or hearing aids, or experience struggling to breathe when attempting a strenuous walk, all whilst wearing a mask.

However, his attack on Prof Chris Whitty (The Yorkshire Post, July 14) was scandalous. Prof Whitty is one of the very few official spokesmen used by our Government who has the respect of the majority for his honesty.

Although the Professor stated correctly that wearing a mask did not protect us from Covid, he then went on to say, correctly, that by stopping the spray we produce whenever we open our mouths, a mask provides, particularly in an enclosed space, some protection to others nearby from whatever nasty ailment we might suffer from.

Bacteria and viruses are so minute they will pass through any mask material, but spray can be stopped and masks therefore have a function in enclosed spaces, but just wearing a mask is not the ‘be all and end all’, as Mr Taylor implies, and other support measures are needed. To suggest that the Professor cynically made his remarks for some devious Government propaganda purpose was erroneous. I am not a supporter of this Government, but even I do not believe they would sink to those depths.