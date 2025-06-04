Cigarette-smoking and beer-drinking 1960s cricketers had better fitness than today's players: Yorkshire Post Letters

SJS Ickringill, Harrogate.

Yorkshire’s recent failure to beat Essex was very frustrating. I think that if Yorkshire had bowled one over an hour more they in fact did, victory would have been very likely. If they had bowled two overs an hour more than the rate they actually achieved, they certainly would have won!

Cricketers at the top of the game today, and their coaches, are convinced of their fitness, particularly compared to their cigarette- smoking, beer-drinking predecessors. The facts tell a different story. Think back to the 1960s and England’s first limited overs competition, the Gillette Cup. Each side was allotted 65 overs each. Just think of present day first class cricketers being asked to work so hard!

John Arlott and Trevor Bailey between them seemed to understand what had happened particularly well. They suggested, in their different ways, that what was at the heart of the matter was that there was something distinctive about being “fit” to play top level cricket fitness, as understood by, say, a track and field coach was different.

England and Essex All-rounder Trevor Bailey; with a medium fast delivery and an obstinate batting technique, he was an England regular for a decade. Trevor Bailey was the Wisden Cricketer of the Year 1950. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

I think most modern cricket coaches have missed this distinction. The mixture of action and inaction in a day of first class cricket is unique.

Trevor Bailey mused on his own experience. In his late teens when he was establishing himself in the Essex side, his fitness to play cricket was not in doubt. He had grown up walking, running, cycling and playing every ball game he could at different times of the year. Of course, he was fit to play cricket! Once school was behind him, he saw very little of a gym.