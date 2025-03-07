Claims about electric arc furnaces have been proven wrong - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Robin Campbell, Rosebarn Lane, Exeter.

Remember the myths that were circulating when the blast furnace at the Port Talbot steel plant was to be replaced with an electric arc furnace?

Claims were made that the environmental impact of importing steel will be worse than making steel because of the emission from shipping.

Wrong. We have to import 1.6 tons of iron ore to make 1 ton of steel and the transition to arc furnaces means we won't need to export 80 per cent of our scrap steel as we do now.

British Steel plant in Scunthorpe. PIC: Scott Merrylees

Then there was the claim that arc furnaces could only produce poor grade steel. Wrong again because our arc furnaces are already producing highly specialised steel for aerospace and defence applications. The high-quality steel used to make aircraft landing gear is produced in electric arc furnaces.

And today I learned something amazing. A team in Middlesbrough has just successfully demonstrated industrial scale production of yet another bespoke steel that can be used in machines testing fusion energy. Again, made in an arc furnace and able to withstand temperatures of 650C or more and high neutron loads.

No matter what your views are on fusion energy, it’s clear that interest and investment are growing fast. And it shows the potential of arc furnaces and British skills in chemical engineering and material science.