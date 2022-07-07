Clear out the Tories who knew of Boris Johnson's character before they made him Prime Minister - Yorkshire Post Letters

The political sections of our national media are dominated by one topic: how much did the PM knew about the behaviour of Chris Pincher MP when he, Johnson, appointed Pincher as Deputy Whip. If we the UK voters say it’s only a topic for the Westminster journalists we are lying to ourselves.

How much of the “working” day of our PM, his ministers and our MPs is now devoted to discussing and analysing both the word “lying”, and the behaviour of the PM and his colleagues in “dealing” with the effects of “lying”?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We, the voters, can choose who we want to lead our country. If we say “they are all the same”, we are lying to ourselves because there are many honest principled politicians who aim to improve our community.

Johnson. Pic: Getty.

If we say “it doesn’t matter about the morality of the PM”, we are saying that morality doesn’t matter to us.

If we are still saying “let him get on with the job”, we are accepting that his and our Government’s job is predominantly to manoeuvre words in whispered conversations in corners about the meaning of “did” and “didn’t”.

If we ignore all of this, we are saying that it doesn’t matter what other countries think now about “Great” in our national title.

If we say “it makes no difference to me”, we are saying that if our leader is a toff that’s the only qualification that he needs; that his using Latin phrases makes him a leader and that his talking to the CBI about Peppa Pig is proof that he deserves his job.

Do we agree that the only things that he has brought to British politics is something called “Boosterism”? Secondly a reduction of government leadership to one aim – that “the Big Dog” should stay dominant in our national decision-making process, a process that we have allowed them to turn into something like prep school playground plots.

Why do we let Tory MPs, or those who are members of the Tory Party, tell us that the nation is in good hands? I want to be able to tell my kids and grandchildren that my generation had sufficient self-worth to say enough is enough.

We should refuse to believe that the Tory Party is “the natural party of government”.