Climate change the most important issue but Conservative members hardly care - Yorkshire Post Letters

Climate change activists in Cookridge Street, Leeds, last year. Picture: Steve Riding.

Recent weeks have seen ample evidence of the awful and growing impact of climate change on our universe and the threat to the futures of our children and grandchildren.

This is by a distance the most serious situation facing the world and should be leading us to sober thought – and, more to the point – action.

Choosing between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak falls to the membership of the Conservative Party.

The Observer reports that a survey of those members asked them to name their top three priorities for the new government going forward.

Only four per cent apparently listed climate change as one of their top three concerns.