Climate change won’t matter if we’re all starving owing to a lack of food security - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Paul Morley, Long Preston, Skipton.

Many experts who know far more than me are of the opinion that the world will be at war within three years. There’s a lot of talk about having to improve our defences but little about how we will feed ourselves in the event of a war when imported foodstuffs will be severely curtailed if not unobtainable.

In fact our government, whose main purpose is the defence and welfare of its people is doing the very opposite, building on green belt and covering prime agricultural land with intermittently useless wind farms and solar panels.

One assumes that energy/net zero minister Miliband is of the same opinion as many others, that supermarket shelves are magically filled by the food fairies. It will come as a bit of a shock when those shelves remain empty with no chance of them being replenished anytime soon, photovoltaic cells and turbine rotor not having the same effect in a stew as the produce that should be growing on that land.

People walking their dogs at Hook Moor Wind Farm, near Leeds. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

And we should be improving our agricultural output now, not after, God forbid, a war does break out when it will be too late.

Once the land is covered in the thousands of tonnes of concrete needed for this renewable power equipment it will not be an easy, quick job to bring land back into food production as was possible in World War II.