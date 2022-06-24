'Climate Hall of Shame' needed for denialist MPs - Yorkshire Post Letters

‘Net-zero scrutiny group’ – we need politicians who act for future generations, not for fossil fuel companies.
I propose a ‘Climate Hall of Shame’ listing the names of individuals who obstruct the move to a zero-carbon society, which scientists tell us is necessary in order to maintain livable conditions not only for humans, but all other species which, though far less stupid than our own, are suffering as a result of human behaviour.
Obviously the names of fossil fuel bosses would be there as would the names of politicians who, even now, continue to carry out their bidding – such as my MP Philip Davies for his role in the mischievously-named ‘net-zero scrutiny group’ who, incredibly, are promoting fracking.
There are no words – at least, not printable ones – to describe such individuals, but the names of these shameful, opportunist vandals must be recorded for posterity.
Until we have a ‘hall of shame’ there is the ballot box, and we must ditch these short-sighted dinosaurs – the issue of climate change needs leadership from politicians whose actions benefit life on Earth and not the balance sheets of fossil fuel companies.