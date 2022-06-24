'Climate Hall of Shame' needed for denialist MPs - Yorkshire Post Letters

‘Net-zero scrutiny group’ – we need politicians who act for future generations, not for fossil fuel companies.

I propose a ‘Climate Hall of Shame’ listing the names of individuals who obstruct the move to a zero-carbon society, which scientists tell us is necessary in order to maintain livable conditions not only for humans, but all other species which, though far less stupid than our own, are suffering as a result of human behaviour.

An activist from the climate change group Extinction Rebellion (XR) holds a sign next to fellow protesters pretending to be dead under white sheets during a "Remember climate death" sit-in on the sidelines of the COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow on November 11, 2021. Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Obviously the names of fossil fuel bosses would be there as would the names of politicians who, even now, continue to carry out their bidding – such as my MP Philip Davies for his role in the mischievously-named ‘net-zero scrutiny group’ who, incredibly, are promoting fracking.

There are no words – at least, not printable ones – to describe such individuals, but the names of these shameful, opportunist vandals must be recorded for posterity.