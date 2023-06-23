Closing parts of A684 during tourist season is just not acceptable - Yorkshire Post Letters

The closure of parts of the A684 for weekday daytimes for nearly three weeks (The Yorkshire Post, June 19) at the height of the tourist season is truly outrageous.

Not only will it damage many local businesses. It will also greatly inconvenience visitors giving them a bad impression of the area, not to mention the inconvenience to local residents.

If this were unavoidable, one could be sympathetic but there is the simple solution that has always been used in the past. The contractor can surface half the road at a time, allowing traffic controlled by traffic lights to continue to use the road.

I realise that this arrangement is less convenient to the contractor and also probably more expensive but it is essential.