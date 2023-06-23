All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub

Closing parts of A684 during tourist season is just not acceptable - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Gerald Hodgson, Spennithorne, Leyburn.
The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 11:45 BST

The closure of parts of the A684 for weekday daytimes for nearly three weeks (The Yorkshire Post, June 19) at the height of the tourist season is truly outrageous.

Not only will it damage many local businesses. It will also greatly inconvenience visitors giving them a bad impression of the area, not to mention the inconvenience to local residents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If this were unavoidable, one could be sympathetic but there is the simple solution that has always been used in the past. The contractor can surface half the road at a time, allowing traffic controlled by traffic lights to continue to use the road.

Most Popular
An old AA telephone box on the outskirts of Aysgarth on the A684. PIC: Tony JohnsonAn old AA telephone box on the outskirts of Aysgarth on the A684. PIC: Tony Johnson
An old AA telephone box on the outskirts of Aysgarth on the A684. PIC: Tony Johnson

I realise that this arrangement is less convenient to the contractor and also probably more expensive but it is essential.

Come on, North Yorkshire Council. Have some consideration for your local businesses, visitors and residents. The A684 is a major through route. Closing it unnecessarily is just not acceptable.

Related topics:Yorkshire Post