Closure of swimming pools in this region is down to the previous Tory government - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Elizabeth Nash, Former member of Leeds Corporation and Leeds City Council, Former Chair Leeds City Council Leisure Services Committee, Morris Lane, Leeds.

I must congratulate The Yorkshire Post on its excellent two page spread on the demise of public swimming pools all over Yorkshire (October 5, 2024).

It was most appropriate following the letters of readers Jeremy Hall (YP September 9, 2024) and MK O`Sullivan (YP October 5, 2024) of the disgraceful last 14 years of Tory Government.

Most of the UK`s swimming pools were provided by local corporations, the forerunners to local government as we know it today. Their whole philosophy was to provide facilities for the betterment, welfare and enjoyment of the lives of its residents be it swimming pools, parks, libraries, district nurses, bus services, building houses and bringing clean water to its residents and treating and taking away the sewage.

Ilkley Pool and Lido. PIC: Tony Johnson

Public swimming pools are very expensive to run not only for the heating and treatment of the water but also the legal requirement to have life-saving staff on duty all the time the pool is open.

Usually, if a swimming pool is contained in a sports centre the ‘dry side’ e.g. badminton, squash, gym sessions etc. subsidise the swimming.

When Labour was last in Government, it paid for free swimming for pensioners and free swimming for children in school holidays. This kept many pools, particularly those in less affluent areas, open.

The first thing the Conservatives did on coming to office was to stop that payment and pool closures began immediately. It has since continued to cut the grants to local councils giving councils no alternative but to close their pools, their libraries and neglect their parks.

Prince William is absolutely right when he says that swimming is important and that we need swimming pools to remain for the health-giving benefits and social inclusion of many.