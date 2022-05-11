In response to ‘Yorkshire CCC: Colin Graves keen to join new board at Headingley’.
Colin Graves has unparalleled experience of English and Yorkshire cricket.
But, what the Yorkshire CCC Board now needs is someone who is going to bring the whole membership behind the progress the club has made over recent months – progress which must be continued. That person cannot be Mr Graves.
The new non-executive directors bring the financial, legal and governance expertise the club needs and Mr Graves’s claim to have always listened to members will surprise
many.
The new members on the board need to be able to represent the views, insights and experience of all members – the 85 per cent who voted for reform, as well as Robin Smith and the 15 per cent who did not.
From: Peter Rickaby, Selby.
Proposed by the English Cricket Board to become a board member of Yorkshire County Cricket Club is the head of social media at the Walt Disney company. Are club members to assume soon to open the batting for Yorkshire will be Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck?