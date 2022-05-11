Colin Graves has unparalleled experience of English and Yorkshire cricket.

But, what the Yorkshire CCC Board now needs is someone who is going to bring the whole membership behind the progress the club has made over recent months – progress which must be continued. That person cannot be Mr Graves.

Colin Graves. Picture: PA.

The new non-executive directors bring the financial, legal and governance expertise the club needs and Mr Graves’s claim to have always listened to members will surprise

many.

The new members on the board need to be able to represent the views, insights and experience of all members – the 85 per cent who voted for reform, as well as Robin Smith and the 15 per cent who did not.

From: Peter Rickaby, Selby.