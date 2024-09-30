Community and cooperative energy schemes offer a crucial alternative - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Sue Nicholson, Cheese Lane, Sidmouth.

The government is really going for it on clean energy, which is great news. There are lots of people who also want to contribute, some buying solar panels to reduce their carbon footprint as well as reduce their energy costs.

However, this isn’t an option for many people. Maybe they rent or can’t afford the extra cost of retro-fitting solar panels; their house may not have a suitable roof.

For these people, community and cooperative energy schemes offer a crucial alternative as they are cheaper, the benefits are transferable if you move home and they can be optimally oriented.

Unfortunately, current policies create disincentives. Unlike rooftop solar, investment in a community scheme is taxed as income and you can’t put this sort of investment in an ISA. I’d much rather invest in our children’s future than give my savings to some bank.

There are levies on such schemes as well that make no sense now that so much electricity is generated by renewables.

Surely we should be encouraging people to invest in transition. Direct engagement like this will help build support for the government’s objectives. So, the Energy Independence Bill needs to be drawn up to make cooperative and community energy schemes attractive for anyone keen to get on board.