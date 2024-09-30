Community and cooperative energy schemes offer a crucial alternative - Yorkshire Post Letters
The government is really going for it on clean energy, which is great news. There are lots of people who also want to contribute, some buying solar panels to reduce their carbon footprint as well as reduce their energy costs.
However, this isn’t an option for many people. Maybe they rent or can’t afford the extra cost of retro-fitting solar panels; their house may not have a suitable roof.
For these people, community and cooperative energy schemes offer a crucial alternative as they are cheaper, the benefits are transferable if you move home and they can be optimally oriented.
Unfortunately, current policies create disincentives. Unlike rooftop solar, investment in a community scheme is taxed as income and you can’t put this sort of investment in an ISA. I’d much rather invest in our children’s future than give my savings to some bank.
There are levies on such schemes as well that make no sense now that so much electricity is generated by renewables.
Surely we should be encouraging people to invest in transition. Direct engagement like this will help build support for the government’s objectives. So, the Energy Independence Bill needs to be drawn up to make cooperative and community energy schemes attractive for anyone keen to get on board.
These changes are crucial to attract wider public participation in the transition to Net Zero.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.