Concern over upgrade to American base at Menwith Hill near Harrogate - Yorkshire Post Letters

Menwith Hill station near Harrogate. Picture: James Hardisty.

The news that the American base at Menwith Hill and other US bases in the UK are to be upgraded is deeply concerning. I say this because many of us, since the base first arrived in the early 1950s, have worked to expose and reveal the truth as to what is actually going on at Menwith Hill.

The base, occupied and controlled by the American authorities is shrounded in secrecy, public scrutiny and any semblance of accountability. The outward appearance of ‘RAF’ Menwith Hill gives the impression that this base is accountable to the UK government. This is far from the truth and the public are being duped.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The American National Security Agency and the National Reconnaisance Office operate Menwith Hill and have full control of the deceitful activities operating there.