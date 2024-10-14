Conservatives on Bradford Council are right to call for a vote of no confidence in the authority's Labour leadership - Yorkshire Post Letters
The Conservatives on Bradford Council are rightly calling for a vote of no confidence in the authority's Labour leadership (The Yorkshire Post, October 7).
The Council executive run by leader Susan Hinchcliffe and her number two Alex Ross-Shaw have presided over so many shambolic issues, and it is patently obvious that they are not fit to run our once great city.
Consider child sexual exploitation issues, the disastrous Children's Services, the Star Hobson tragedy, the Bradford Live debacle, the Darley Street Market debacle, the half empty One City Park etc. The list seems endless.
Surely the Labour councillors must have candidates amongst them who could do a better job? What are they afraid of? Presumably they are happy to simply collect their allowances and keep their heads down. Serving Bradford they certainly are not.
We then see the totally inept Council leader Ms Hinchcliffe blaming 14 years of Conservative rule.
Nothing is her fault, of course, despite her abysmal track record.
Bradford is in a totally shambolic state and the sooner that Hinchcliffe and Ross-Shaw depart the better it will be for all concerned. Quite frankly, how they have the gall to continue in office beggars belief.
