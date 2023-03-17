From: Richard Ward and Jon Johnson, co-chairs of Sheffield Tree Action Group (STAG).

The publication of the Lowcock Report on 6th March has generated a blizzard of interest in the Sheffield street trees dispute. The findings of the Independent Inquiry have shocked

many with their candour. The conclusions reached include some startling revelations. The insight into the behaviour of our city’s leadership is shocking. However, the issues run far deeper than just the trees.

The range of misdeeds is deeply disturbing. Equally clear is the political decision to try to crush protests, a venture in which the Council exceeded its authority, wasting considerable money in the process. STAG now calls upon all of the city’s politicians to consider how the behaviours of city leaders have failed to accord with the Nolan Principles on standards in public life.

Protesters outside Sheffield Crown Court in 2018 as four tree campaigners faced the prospect of jail for allegedly breaching an injunction.

It is notable that a number of the senior politicians whose judgement is severely questioned by the Lowcock Report remain in senior political office, holding influential leadership roles.

The Independent Inquiry report systematically condemns their behaviour and the failures of strategic leadership in Sheffield City Council during the period of the street tree dispute.

This episode has caused extensive damage to the reputation of the city of Sheffield: damage that will take a considerable time to undo. It is to the credit of tree campaigners that they persisted, despite the bullying and the mistruths perpetrated by Sheffield City Council.

Through those actions, much has eventually been revealed about a deficit in the political culture of the city. It is for all the political parties to look at this situation and take responsibility for what they must do now and in the future to regain the confidence of the public.

Councillors have called for an emergency meeting of the council to begin addressing the very significant issues identified by Sir Mark Lowcock. STAG believes that failing to start that debate at the earliest juncture is a breach of the Nolan Principles.

Please start now to reset political values and standards of leadership in Sheffield for future generations.

The tree dispute indicates a system that has failed to hold politicians and public servants to account and to scrutinise their work. The political machine was out of control and those in charge allowed that to happen: this is not acceptable in any democracy.

Considerable harms were done to many campaigners who, in the great majority, acted with dignity to peacefully to protect the city environment of Sheffield. Few people are using the word scandal, but that is essentially what we have faced.