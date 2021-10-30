Convert Scarborough’s Grand Hotel into apartments – Yorkshire Post Letters

The state of Scarborough's Grand Hotel continues to prompt much debate and discussion.

ANDREW Vine and Jayne Dowle’s recent articles about the lack of maintenance to Scarborough’s not so Grand Hotel, together with letters to this newspaper, continues to make interesting reading.

It is interesting to note that one of South Yorkshire’s true ‘gems’, Wentworth Woodhouse, a former stately home, also has 365 rooms.

Now its roof is water tight, it is being lovingly renovated like Grantley Hall near Ripon.

If visitors go to Blackpool and stay in either the Norbreck Castle hotel or Grand Hotel, next to the resort’s north pier, they will experience the same tired decoration and well worn carpets.

Are these ultra large hotels too costly to maintain and operate, and should they be given an alternative use, such as apartments?

This would require major capital investment but at least the external architecture, with its unique character, would be retained for future generations.

From: James Buick, Northallerton.

FOR those who want to run Welcome to Yorkshire – what would they do so the Grand Hotel in Scarborough is not such an eyesore and embarrassment?